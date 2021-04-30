Tillamook County Health Department reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, April 28, 18 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday, April 23, and Tuesday, April 27. The county is moving from High Risk to Moderate Risk Friday, April 30, through Thursday, May 6.
Administrator of Human and Health Services Department Marlene Putman said 15 other counties are moving to Extreme Risk. As of April 28, there were 328 COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide. Counties will be monitored closely over the next three weeks.
“Oregon is experiencing a surge in cases in most counties,” Putman said.
Quarantine guidelines have been updated. Those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are still recommended to quarantine for 14 days after exposure to COVID-19. Those fully vaccinated may not have to quarantine if they are asymptomatic after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, Putman said.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said as of Tuesday, April 27, 44 percent of Tillamook County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 29 percent of residents are considered fully vaccinated. Less than 1 percent of Oregon’s population has reported adverse reactions to the vaccine. Colson said these reactions are noted within the 15 or 30-minute observation time after an individual receives the vaccine.
Adverse reactions can range from minor reactions to someone needing to be monitored in the emergency room, Putman added. Reactions after the first dose may include a headache or chills for some people but these reactions are mainly seen after receiving the second dose.
“In Tillamook County, for the vaccine types, we do have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, which are now available at our vaccine provider sites,” Colson said. “When scheduling online, the clinic will include the vaccine type and the minimum age that will be required for that clinic.”
Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for those 16 and 17 years old. There is plenty of the Pfizer vaccine available for these age groups, Colson added.
“Our COVID-19 cases have decreased amongst those 65 years old and older,” Colson said. “This group does have the highest vaccination rate at 75 percent.”
Vaccines are free and no insurance is needed. Insurance providers may be billed an administration fee, which covers the cost of administering the vaccine, but this will not result in copays or impact deductibles.
Sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
If you have limited or no computer access, call 503-842-3914 to sign up.
