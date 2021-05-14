Oregon is now considered out of the fourth COVID-19 surge, Tillamook County Health Department reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, May 12.
Administrator Marlene Putman said a new goal for the state is to reach 70 percent and for counties to reach 65 percent of their adult populations to receive at least on dose of the vaccine, so the county can move into the state’s lower risk tier of virus restrictions.
“Counties must also submit a comprehensive vaccine plan that addresses equity gaps prior to moving to that next level,” Putman said. “If we meet the goal, we have to [submit] the plan also.”
For some counties, movement to that lower level may happen as early as Friday, May 21. Tillamook County, as of May 12, is at 57.9 percent of the population vaccinated with 7.1 percent more to go to reach the 65 percent goal. As of May 14, Tillamook County was at 58.2 percent of residents vaccinated with at least one dose.
“Even with this great decrease in our cases and vaccine availability, people are still getting sick with COVID,” Putman said. “If you’re feeling ill, stay home, confer with your health care provider or if you recognize those symptoms and want to be tested, testing is available at no cost.”
The health department on Friday, May 14, reported 13 new COVID-19 cases.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at all Tillamook County provider sites. Appointments are available as well as walk-ins.
“When you sign up online, the clinic will include the vaccine type and minimum age required for that clinic,” Colson said.
The Food and Drug Administrator recently approved Pfizer to be authorized for emergency use for those 12-15. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices affirmed the decision May 12. Western States Scientific Safety Review Group reviewed and affirmed the federal decisions later that evening. Those 12-15 years old can now be vaccinated, as of Thursday, May 13.
Oregon law allows for those 15 years of age and older to receive certain medical care without parental-guardian consent, including vaccinations, the health department reported via social media. For those 12-14 years old, parental/guardian consent is required and the parent/guardian must be present at the vaccination.
Vaccines are free, Colson added. Insurance providers may be billed an administration fee but this fee will never be your responsibility to pay.
Gov. Kate Brown released a statement Thursday, May 13, indicating Oregon would follow the new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people. The guidance recommends fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance except when required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. Schools, hospitals, health care clinics and long-term care facilities, as well as public transportation, are all exceptions to the new guidance as well.
If you have questions or concerns, call the health department’s vaccine line at 503-842-3914.
Schedule a vaccine appointment at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
