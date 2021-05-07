Fifteen counties that were in Extreme Risk moved down to High Risk May 7, Tillamook County Health Department reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, May 5. This includes Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah, and more. Tillamook remains in Moderate Risk.
“Those 15 counties on Friday are going to move to High Risk,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said. “That puts a total of 24 counties at High Risk, four at Moderate Risk, and eight at Lower Risk.”
The health department asks everyone to continue to wear a mask properly over your face and nose and asks all those who can get vaccinated and are 16 and older to schedule a vaccine online.
Colson said all three vaccines available – Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson – are available at all vaccine provider sites. Vaccine clinics are planned each week. Pfizer is still the only vaccine able to be given to 16 and 17 year olds.
“As of May 3, we have 12,155 people in the county have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” Colson said. “That’s 46 percent of the county population.”
Thirty-two percent of Tillamook County residents are considered fully vaccinated, Colson added. Vaccines are now available through primary care providers.
Insurance may be billed an administration fee, which goes to covering the cost of supplies and staff at vaccine sites There is no copay from your health insurance in order to get the vaccine.. No proof of immigration status is required.
Sign up for a vaccine at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
If you need assistance signing up, call 503-842-3914.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.