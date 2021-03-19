Tillamook County Health Department provided a COVID-19 vaccine update during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, March 17.
Administrator Marlene Putman said there has been an increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, with the majority of them being family connected. There were 11 positive cases over the March 13-14 weekend.
“OHA calculated our 40 new confirmed and presumptive cases from the time period of Feb. 28 through March 13,” Putman said.
If cases rise above 45 in the two-week period, the county will move to High Risk, effective Friday, March 26, Putman added. If cases are greater than 60, the county would move to Extreme Risk. Final data count and risk level status will be announced Tuesday, March 23.
“No-cost COVID-19 testing is available,” Putman. “You can call for an appointment at our clinic at [503] 842-3900.”
As of Friday, March 19, 22 percent of Tillamook County residents have been vaccinated. The health department and vaccine partners are working on Phase 1B, people 65 and older.
“If you’re eligible, sign up online and people will call you back,” Putman said.
Putman said the county receives 700 doses from the state each week. The health department and vaccine partners will make every effort to reach out to everyone who wants to receive a vaccine.
“For the next eligible groups of people, and that’s a long list, it includes a long list of people, and that’s effective on March 29,” Putman said. “We’re talking adults 45-64, migrant and seasonal farmers, food processing centers, seafood and agricultural, among other things, including people living in low-income housing.”
Rescheduling people for the vaccine imposes a challenge, so people should commit to the earliest available vaccine appointment.
“Arrive at your scheduled appointment time,” Putman said. “Wait in your car, if you have questions, you can talk to a greeter. If you don’t have a vehicle, we’ll make arrangements for seating.”
Putman said she believes the pharmacies at Safeway and Tillamook Pharmacy are receiving 100 doses per week. These pharmacies are administering doses separately. Anyone who is currently eligible for vaccines can sign up for appointments.
Schedule a vaccine with Safeway at https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
Schedule a vaccine with Tillamook Pharmacy via Health Mart at https://bit.ly/38Y1pBx
The health department announced during a community meeting Friday, March 19, a new COVID-19 online scheduling tool that will be live online Monday, March 29. Those who have filled out an online eligibility form will be contacted the week of March 22 with information on how to use the online tool.
If you do not have Internet access, call the health department’s vaccine information line at 503-842-3914 to sign up.
