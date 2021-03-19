Tillamook County Health Department reported during a community update Friday, March 19, five new confirmed positive and five presumptive cases this week. The health department is monitoring 23 cases.
“We’re seeing an increase in the number of people being tested,” Administrator Marlene Putman said.
Putman said Warning Week data shows Tillamook County may remain in Moderate Risk, although there is potential of the county moving to High Risk, effective Friday, March 26.
“If we have over 45 cases between March 7 and March 20, then we’d move to the High Risk category, effective the end of March, the 26th,” Putman said. “We're still at Moderate Risk, we hope to stay at Moderate Risk.”
With spring break approaching, Putman added that people should remember to wear a face covering and stay 6 feet apart in public. People should stay home if ill, unless seeking medical attention.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said this week, 737 primary doses have been administered in Tillamook County. He added that 2,424 Phase 1A booster doses have been administered in the county since December. To date, a total of 5,850 first dose vaccines have been administered. As of March 19, 22 percent of Tillamook County residents have been vaccinated. Vaccine partners continue to hold vaccine clinics weekly.
“Our vaccine partners Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic, Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue, and Tillamook County Community Health Centers are excited to announce that we now have an online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling tool,” Colson said. “Those who are currently enrolled in the vaccine registry will be outreached with information on how to access that scheduling tool next week. In order to better serve the upcoming eligible groups that are coming up in Phase 1B, we are working to make that scheduling tool completely live and online by March 29, with appointments for those newly eligible by the first week of April.”
The health department will still offer phone access for those without Internet access and need to call in to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine. Call the vaccine information line at 503-842-3914.
Make an appointment for COVID-19 testing by calling 503-842-3900.
