Tillamook County had 29 COVID-19 cases over the weekend from Nov. 5 through Nov. 7 and 62 cases for the 7-day case count from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6, Tillamook County Health Department reported.
“Cases to date since the start of November have been 69,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Nov. 10. “The pandemic case total was 2,074, going all the way back to March 2020.”
There have been 42 COVID-related deaths in the county, with 35 of those individuals unvaccinated, one with no vaccine record and six fully vaccinated. The three most recent deaths were from August and September.
Tillamook County has one confirmed outbreak and nine pending investigation. As of press time, Oregon Health Authority had not updated the workplace outbreaks for the week of Nov. 10. The previous week, as of Nov. 3, Oregon Health Authority confirmed an outbreak at Tillamook County Creamery Association with 21 cases.
“The walk-in clinic has moved to the 4-H dorms [at the fairgrounds] for vaccines starting on the 9th through the 18th,” Colson said. “The flu vaccine, the pneumonia vaccine and all three COVID vaccines for your first, second and third dose or your booster dose and pediatric doses.”
The walk-in clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays. Vaccines are also available at Adventist Health Tillamook, Rinehart Clinic and local pharmacies.
“We always strongly encourage people to continue following COVID-19 precautions, following the mask requirements, six feet of distance from those not in your immediate household and wash your hands frequently and take an opportunity, if you haven’t, to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Colson said.
Booster doses are available for those eligible. Those who were vaccinated with the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine and are eligible for a booster shot six months after their second shot include people 65 years and older, people living in a long-term care facility, people 50-64 with underlying medical conditions, and people ages 18-64 with underlying medical conditions or who are at a higher risk of exposure due to where they live or work. Booster shots for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available for those who received a shot two months ago and are 18 years and older. Those eligible for a booster may receive either the same or a different COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose, depending on advice from a health care provider, individual preference and availability.
Pediatric doses for those ages 5-11 of the Pfizer vaccine are available at the walk-in clinic, as well as through health care providers.
