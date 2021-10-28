Tillamook County Health Department relayed during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Oct. 27, 10 COVID-19 cases over the weekend from Friday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 24.
“Our 14-day case count was 65,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said. “That was from Oct. 10 through Oct. 23. Prior to that, it was 61.”
Colson reported Tillamook County had one new COVID-related death Monday, Oct. 25. This brings the county to a total of 33 deaths.
There are currently nine total outbreaks under monitoring, Colson said. Oregon Health Authority confirmed outbreaks as of Oct. 27, at Tillamook County Creamery Association with 21 cases and Adventist Health with 10 cases.
Monoclonal antibody therapy is still available in Tillamook County. It requires provider referral.
“That treatment is available through a one-time IV infusion currently at the Tillamook Adventist Hospital,” Colson said.
The health center has COVID-19 testing available through their acute care clinic, located at 2111 8th St. in Tillamook. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Make an appointment by calling 503-842-3900.
COVID-19 testing is also available at Adventist Health and Rinehart Clinic.
Vaccines are available at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds Convention Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays for the month of November. The clinics are walk-in only.
“60.04 percent of our residents in Tillamook County are fully vaccinated, as of the 25th,” Colson said. “Our vaccine clinic averaged about 24 last week.”
Vaccines are also available at Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic and local pharmacies.
Colson said booster shots for all three vaccines now have recommendations. Those eligible for a booster for Moderna or Pfizer six months after their second shot include: people 65 and older, people living in a long-term care facility, people 50-64 with underlying health conditions, and people ages 18-64 with underlying health conditions or are at a high risk of exposure due to where they live or work, such as teachers, grocery store employees, health care workers and people who live in congregate care settings. Those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are now eligible for a booster shot two months after their second shot if they are 18 and older. Individuals eligible for a booster may receive either the same or different COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose, depending on advice for a health care provider, preference and availability.
“For our youths age 5-11, regarding Pfizer, the advisory panel for the FDA met and voted to recommend Pfizer for 5-11 year olds,” Colson said. “The FDA will review the panel’s recommendation and a ruling is expected in the next few days.”
From there, it will go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee and then to the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup.
Third doses are still available for those immune-compromised, Colson added.
“A third dose is only available to be administered for those authorized,” Colson said. “It is not considered a booster.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.