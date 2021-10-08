Tillamook County Health Department reports seven COVID-19 cases from Oct. 1-3 for the weekend case count. There were 24 cases in the 7-day case count from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.
“Our month to date – this is for the month Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 – was 394,” Administrator Marlene Putman reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Oct. 6. “Of those individuals, 247 were unvaccinated, 86 were vaccinated, and 61 were unknown.”
Putman said unknown means the vaccine record is not in Oregon’s system.
The death toll for Tillamook County is 24.
Putman said there are 22 outbreaks currently under monitoring. Oregon Health Authority confirmed outbreaks, as of Oct. 6, at Fred Meyer with 31 cases, Tillamook County Creamery Association with 19 cases, Adventist Health with a total of 23 cases, Tillamook Country Smoker with 14 cases, and Hampton Lumber Mill with eight cases.
The Delta variant is three times more transmissible than earlier strains of the virus, Putman said. Vaccines play a crucial role in limiting the spread of the virus. Low vaccine coverage is driving the surge in cases. The vaccine is effective in reducing the disease spread.
“Treatment for COVID-19 is under consideration and investigation,” Putman said. “Some is available that has received emergency authorization. Ivermectin is not one of them. It is not approved for treatment for COVID-19. Please do not use this product [or] ingest this product. If you experience signs of toxicity, call the Center for Disease Control.”
Putman said if you are vaccinated, the likelihood of severe disease or hospitalization is extremely low.
“You don’t need to take an unfounded, unresearched treatment,” Putman said. “One treatment that is researched and has emergency approval, like the vaccine, is monoclonal antibody therapy.”
Talk to your health care provider about this treatment if you have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health center continues to provide COVID-19 testing. Around 25 people are tested each day this week at the center’s testing sites. Drive-up testing is available at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds for those with symptoms or is a close contact to someone who has tested positive, as there is still a high demand for testing. No appointments are required. Testing is available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said 16,835 Tillamook County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is 63.46 percent of the total population. A total of 15,64 residents are considered full vaccinated, which is 58.65 percent of the total population.
The health center has COVID-19 vaccine clinics available at the convention center at the fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Flu and pneumonia vaccines are now available at the drop-in clinic until Oct. 17. Beginning Oct. 18 and through the rest of the month, there will be an additional clinic from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday.
