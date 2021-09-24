Tillamook County Health Department reported Wednesday, Sept. 22, 19 COVID-19 cases for the weekend case count from Friday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 19. The 7-day case count was 90 from Sept. 12 through Sept. 18.
Administrator Marlene Putman reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Sept. 22 confirmed COVID-related deaths as of Sept. 19 are 23, with 20 of those individuals unvaccinated, one individual with no vaccine record and two deaths of fully vaccinated individuals.
“Our COVID-19 related death toll was at five deaths until July,” Putman said. “Since this August, we have reached 23, with 18 of these deaths in 28 days. That’s nearly five times our pandemic total is a short period of time.”
Oregon Health Authority confirmed active workplace outbreaks, as of Sept. 22, at Fred Meyer with 30 COVID-19 cases, Stimson Lumber with 20 cases, Tillamook County Creamery Association with 15 cases, Tillamook Country Smoker with 14 cases, Adventist Health Tillamook with 12 cases, Adventist Health Tillamook Orthopedics with nine cases, Hampton Lumber Company with eight cases, and Misty Meadow Dairy with six cases.
As of Sept. 18, the test positivity rate was 11.2 percent from Sept. 12 through Sept. 18. It was at 16 percent during the previous 7-day period.
“Our test positivity rate has decreased, which is great news,” Putman said. “That’s what we’re looking for, to try to get that down below 3 percent rate, which was the target prior to the surge.”
According to the health department, ivermectin is not a proven or safe treatment for COVID-19. It is an anti-parasite that can treat infections causes by roundworms, threadworms and other parasites.
Drive-up COVID-19 testing is available for those with symptoms or is a close contact of someone who has tested positive. The testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. There may be a wait time. Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic and local pharmacies are also providing testing.
Vaccine clinics are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds Convention Center. No appointments are needed. Vaccines are also available at Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic, and local pharmacies.
Oregon is ready to make booster shots available to people who are eligible to receive one, if the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup approves a federal recommendation to make booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine available to seniors and people in high-risk categories.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said federal officials would have more information on booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson in the coming weeks.
