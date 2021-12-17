Tillamook County Health Department reports 28 COVID-19 cases for the weekend case count from Dec. 10-12 and 60 cases for the 7-day case count from Dec. 5-11.
“Our 14-day case count is 95 from Nov. 28 through Dec. 12,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson reported during a community update Tuesday, Dec. 14. “For the month of December, from the 1st through the 12th, we’ve had 88 cases.”
There have been 48 COVID-related deaths. Of those, 39 were unvaccinated, eight were fully vaccinated and one had no vaccine record.
The health department reported three confirmed outbreaks in Tillamook County.
Three cases of omicron were found in Multnomah and Washington counties, Colson said.
“The COVID-19 viral test, the nasal swab, detects the presence of the virus in your body, including all variants, but the viral test itself cannot tell you which variant you have, just that you do have the virus or not,” Colson said.
Collected samples of swabs are sent to the labs for further testing. This allows scientists to determine which variant is circling a certain area.
“Wastewater surveillance has been successfully used for early detection of diseases at a community level and has been previously used in Oregon for identifying emerging variants, including delta,” Colson said. “This method of disease surveillance can generate data that are helpful for informing the total disease burden in a community but is not used to measure the number of affected individuals.”
COVID-19 testing is available through the health center at their acute care clinic, located at 2111 8th St. in Tillamook. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required. Call 503-842-3900 to schedule an appointment.
“COVID-19 testing is also available with our health care partners Adventist Health and Rinehart Clinic,” Colson said.
COVID-19 vaccines are still available at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds Convention Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1-5 p.m. on Wednesdays. The drop-in clinic will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 22, and Thursday, Dec. 23, for holiday observance. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is no longer available at the clinic. For January, the clinic will be scaled down to one day week on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic and local pharmacies also have vaccines available.
“People who are eligible for a booster dose include 18 and older who are six months out from completion of their Moderna series, those 16 and older six months out from the completion of their Pfizer series,” Colson said. “Sixteen and older was approved last week by the FDA, CDC and Western States Review to add 16 and 17-year-olds.”
For the upcoming holiday, the health department recommends getting vaccinated, including getting a booster if eligible before attending a gathering, keep gatherings small, limit exposure, consider avoiding contact with those outside your household for 5-7 days before gathering, and get an at-home COVID-19 test before traveling. People should avoid using shared utensils, plates and glasses. Continue to wash your hands frequently and wear a mask indoors. Traveling by car with those in your immediate household is the safest way to travel.
