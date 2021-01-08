Tillamook County Leadership discussed hospital capacity, hospitalizations and vaccines during a community update meeting Friday, Jan. 8. Tillamook County currently stands at 337 positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases, according to the Tillamook County Health Department. Oregon Health Authority reports 302 positive tests for Tillamook County, as of Thursday, Jan. 7.
“This morning, we have 71 staffed adult ICU beds available and 140 staffed adult non-ICU beds,” Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said. “That’s in Region 1.”
Region 1 includes Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties. There are 772 ventilators available in Oregon.
The hospital received 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, of which 304 have been administered, as of Thursday, Jan. 7, Swanson said. The doses come in a vial with 11 doses per vial. The hospital has been careful not to waste any doses. Frontline staff are currently being vaccinated.
“As of today, my count shows about 44 percent of our 630 staff have received a dose already,” Swanson said.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman reported during the Jan. 8 meeting that there have been 14 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
Two COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Tillamook County, as of Thursday, Jan. 7. The Tillamook County Health Department announced Tuesday, Jan. 5, the first COVID-19 death. The Oregon Health Authority reported the individual, an 87-year-old man, tested positive Dec. 28 and died Jan. 1 at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon Health Authority reported the second COVID-19 linked death in the county on Jan. 7. The individual, an 85-year-old woman, tested positive Dec. 29 and dies Jan. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Putman said there are some delays in the information with the health department’s data and those reported on the state’s system.
Oregon Health Authority’s “Warning Week” data shows Tillamook County is projected to remain in Extreme Risk through Jan. 14. According to Tillamook County Community Health Centers, 73 new COVID-19 cases were reported between Dec. 20, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021. To move risk categories, the county must receive less than 60 new cases in a two-week period.
The Extreme Risk category limits indoor and outdoor gathering size to a maximum of six people, restaurants are available for outdoor dining or takeout, indoor recreation and fitness and entertainment establishments are prohibited. Long-term care facilities are to allow outside visitation only.
Vaccines are being distributed in groups by priority by the Oregon Health Authority’s vaccine distribution plan. The groups include: Group 1: hospitals; urgent care; skilled nursing and memory care facility, health care personnel (HCP) and residents; tribal health programs; EMS providers and other first responders.
Group 2: other long term care facilities and congregate care sites including HCP and residents; Hospice Programs, mobile crisis care and related services; secure transport; individuals working in a correctional setting.
Group 3: outpatient settings serving specific high-risk groups; in home care; day treatment services; non-emergency medical transport (NEMT).
Group 4: HCP in other outpatient, public health and early learning settings; death care workers.
Adventist Health and the Tillamook County Health Department have not received guidance on when the vaccines will be available to the general public but are currently preparing a plan for when the guidance is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.