Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Cloudy with light rain developing this afternoon. High 48F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.