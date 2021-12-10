Tillamook County Health Department reported during a community update Tuesday, Dec. 7, 18 COVID-19 cases over the weekend from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 35 cases for the 7-day case count from Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, and 63 cases for the 14-day case count from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4. There was a total of 168 cases for the month of November.
There have been 47 deaths in the county, with 38 of those individuals unvaccinated, eight fully vaccinated and one with no vaccine record.
Ed Colson, emergency preparedness coordinator, reported two confirmed outbreaks in the county and 11 pending investigation.
COVID-19 testing remains available at the health center’s acute care clinic, located at 2111 8th St. in Tillamook. The clinic is open 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required. Call 503-842-3900 to schedule an appointment. Testing is also available at Adventist Health and Rinehart Clinic.
The health department’s walk-in clinic is still at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds convention center from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays.
“We ask that you continue to maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet from other individuals,” Colson said. “Masks are still required in all indoor public areas on public transit, K-12 schools and health care settings for all those two years old and older.”
Colson said a voluntary digital vaccine record is planned. Oregon Health Authority is developing a voluntary vaccination verification tool.
“The digital vaccine record called OR Verified will provide people vaccinated in Oregon with an electronic way to access their own personal COVID-19 vaccination record and then share that vaccination status with businesses that ask for proof for verification,” Colson said. “Many businesses and venues now require proof of vaccination for entry so this tool will give people a convenient option rather than using their paper record.”
Oregon is currently testing its verification tool with communities that are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and are gathering consumer feedback to ensure the tool is accessible and convenient for everyone in Oregon, Colson added.
“Oregon Health Authority anticipates making its voluntary tool available for free for anyone in Oregon who chooses to use it in the spring of 2022,” Colson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.