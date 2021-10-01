Tillamook County Health Department reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Sept. 29, 11 COVID-19 cases for the weekend case count from Friday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Sept. 26. This is a decrease from the previous weekend, which saw 19 cases from Sept. 17 through Sept. 19. There were 44 cases in the 7-day case count from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25.
“Our 14-day case count is 134 positive COVID-19 cases,” Administrator Marlene Putman said.
The month to date – Sept. 1 through Sept. 26 – is 374 cases. The county has seen a total of 1,861 positive cases since March 2020.
The death toll for COVID-related deaths is at 24, with 21 of those individuals unvaccinated, one with no vaccine record and two fully vaccinated.
“Our Tillamook County number for breakthrough cases is 25 percent,” Putman said. “Of people who are vaccinated, 25 percent of those have still become infected with COVID-19.”
Putman said most of these breakthrough cases include minor symptoms. The health department encourages people who are immune-compromised to receive a third dose of the vaccine.
Putman said the third dose – different from the booster dose – of the vaccine is to help boost the immune system for those immune-compromised. The extra dose is needed if your body cannot fight off disease. Putman added the vaccine seems to be very effective for the rest of the population.
“Our test positivity rate, we’re also seeing a decrease, which is good news,” Putman said. “The previous 7-day period, it was 11.2 and for Sept. 19 through Sept. 25, it is 7.5 percent.”
Tillamook County has 25 total COVID-19 outbreaks under monitoring, Putman said.
“We have 15 that are confirmed and 10 that are pending investigation,” Putman said.
Oregon Health Authority confirmed workplace outbreaks as of Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Fred Meyer with 31 cases, Tillamook County Creamery Association with 19 cases, Adventist Health Medical Office – Plaza location and Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital with a total of 23 cases, Tillamook Country Smoker with 14 cases, Hampton Lumber Company with eight cases, and Misty Meadow Dairy with six cases.
The health department continues to caution people not to use ivermectin as treatment for COVID-19. Seek immediate medical attention or call poison control if you ingest this medication.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved monoclonal antibody therapy for emergency use for COVID-19 treatment. A patient must have a referral from their health care provider. Adventist Health administers the treatment through an IV infusion.
There are updated hours for drive-up testing from Oct. 1 through Oct. 17. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There is signage for entrances. Hours will change again Oct. 18 through Oct. 31. Hours will be announced closer to those dates.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said the health department has seen an increase in vaccine requests throughout August and September. Pfizer booster shots have been approved for Oregonians who have completed the Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago and are ages 65 and older and those who live in a long-term care facility, as well as those 18-64 who have underlying medical conditions and persons in occupational or institutional setting that put them at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission. This includes health care workers, teachers and grocery workers.
K-12 employees and health care workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or have filed a medical or religious exemption, Colson said. Talk with your health care provider if you have any questions about the vaccine.
For October, walk-in vaccine clinics will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic and local pharmacies also have vaccines available.
