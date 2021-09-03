Tillamook County Community Health Centers reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Sept. 1, 81 COVID-19 cases from Friday, Aug. 27, through Sunday, Aug. 29. There were 356 cases in the 14-day case count from Aug. 15 through Aug. 28.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson reported 666 COVID-19 cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 29. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had 1,441 cases.
“We are at 13 confirmed deaths as of this report, 11 being confirmed not vaccinated and two with no vaccine record,” Colson said. “The death toll was five deaths up until July. Since August, that death toll has gone up to 13. Eight deaths in nine days.”
The health department reported Thursday, Sept. 2, four new COVID-19 associated deaths, raising the death toll to 17.
There are eight confirmed outbreaks in the county and eight pending investigation, Colson added. The public health team is behind on case investigation but is working to catch up. Oregon Health Authority confirmed outbreaks as of Sept. 1 at Tillamook Youth Correctional Facility with 29 cases, Fred Meyer with 25 cases, Stimson Lumber with 18 cases, Tillamook County Creamery Association with 11 cases, Tillamook Country Smoker with eight cases and Tillamook County Transportation District with five cases.
“OHA reports that the Delta variant is three times more transmissible than the earlier strains of the virus, causing at least two times more infections,“ Colson said.
Colson said one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is the use of masks. Gov. Kate Brown has issued mask mandates for indoor public spaces and most outdoor public settings.
“Tillamook County Public Health recommends that individuals take the following precautions to reduce and limit the spread of COVID-19: To follow current mask requirement – wear a mask properly over your nose and mouth – keep six feet of distance from those not in your immediate household, wash your hands frequently, and make a plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible if eligible and not yet vaccinated,” Colson said.
The health department has opened a drive-thru testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds for those who have symptoms or known exposure.
All Adventist Health clinics are available for non-symptomatic COVID-19 testing, typically used for travel requirements, pre-op surgery and more. Rapid testing is available by walk-in appointments for existing patients. For non-existing patients, visit the Adventist Health Tillamook location.
Colson said the vaccine is the best tool for protection against the virus. COVID-19 vaccines are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds inside the convention center.
I read that Tillamook County is the most Or near the highest county in all of Oregon. Yet there is fear of infection and disaster being mentioned by health officials. It is difficult to understand that the vaccinations are working. I understand that the first to respond to my concern will state how much worse it would be without the high vaccination rate. That really is a hard statement to prove. Other locations in Oregon and the Nation have fewer infections to vaccination numbers. Please do not put words in my mouth or criticize me for simply sharing what I see going on around me. The numbers, the results, the mandates, the sacrifices by small businesses all that doesn't add up to what is being reported. Wish everyone health and enjoy the long weekend.
Thanks for speaking up, Sparky. I agree--numbers do not add up and the mandates have harmed many people in other ways. We're seeing the results of living in a state with some of the most restrictive mask and lockdown mandates--we couldn't develop herd immunity and now we're reaping those results in tandem with medical staffing shortages and limited hospital beds as dictated by state policy.
