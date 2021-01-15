Tillamook County Health Department provided a COVID-19 and vaccine update during a Tillamook County Leadership meeting Friday, Jan. 15. The health department reports 362 total confirmed and presumptive cases.
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports Tillamook County is at 321 positive tests, as of Thursday, Jan. 14. Administrator Marlene Putman said there can be a delay between the numbers the county reports and what OHA’s.
“We have over 70 people right now we’re monitoring,” Putman said. “We’ve had over the course of this pandemic 15 people hospitalized.” Putman
There are 25 new confirmed positive cases this week. Putman said there are no COVID-19 related hospitalizations right now and no new deaths. There have been two deaths in the county to date.
Tillamook County remains in Extreme Risk through Jan. 29.
Tillamook County Community Health Center’s website is the best place for the community to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccine information, Putman added. You can also check out the health center’s Facebook page. The website is https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
Ed Colson, representative for Tillamook County Community Health Centers, said 564 people in Phase 1A have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. Over 72 percent of people surveyed in these groups are accepting the vaccine. The health center also met with the school districts for planning processes for when the vaccines go to them, which is expected to arrive Jan. 23 or later.
Colson said the health department is dedicated not to waste any vaccine doses. Currently, right now the health department is slowed down by the low number of vaccines they are receiving. There is no time frame at this time when people can go to the pharmacy or their doctor to get the vaccine. The health department will let the public no when they can receive the vaccine.
The health department is administering vaccines with the expectation there will not be a delay in receiving the second dose, Colson added.
Adventist Health reported 326 doses have been delivered and 89.86 percent of staff have received the vaccine.
