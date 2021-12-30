Tillamook County had 10 COVID-19 cases for the weekend case count and 102 for the 14-day case count. For the month of December, from Dec. 1-26, the county has had 186 cases, as of Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Tillamook County Health Department reported during a community update on Dec. 28 a total of 48 COVID-related deaths. Eight of those individuals were fully vaccinated.
“Our test positivity rate from Dec. 19 through Dec. 25 was 7.9 percent,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said. “Previous 7-day period was 10.6 percent.”
Colson said there are three confirmed outbreaks in Tillamook County, 15 pending investigation, for a total of 18 under monitoring. Oregon Health Authority reported workplace outbreaks, as of Dec. 29, at Tillamook County Creamery Association with eight cases.
COVID-19 testing is available through the health center from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the acute care clinic located at 2111 8th St. in Tillamook. Appointments are required. Call 503-842-3900 to schedule an appointment. Adventist Health and Rinehart Clinic also have testing available.
“Early, safe and effective treatment for COVID-19 is available in Tillamook County,” Colson said. “Please contact your provider right away if you have a positive COVID-19 test for treatment options.”
The health center’s walk-in vaccine clinic will be open for the month of January from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds Convention Center.
“You can either get your first, second, third and booster doses, as well as the flu and pneumonia vaccines,” Colson said. “Johnson & Johnson is no longer available at our walk-in vaccine clinic.”
COVID-19 vaccines are available throughout the week at the health center’s main clinic on Pacific Avenue. Make an appointment by calling 503-842-3900. Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic and local pharmacies also have vaccines available.
Colson said the health department has not received word yet if omicron is in Tillamook County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.