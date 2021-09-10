Tillamook County Health Department relayed during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Sept. 8, 52 positive COVID-19 cases for the weekend case count from Sept. 3-5. During the seven-day case count, there were 154 cases from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4. Over the two-week period, there were 359 COVID-19 cases from Aug. 22 through Sept. 4.
“In the six days from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5, there were 112 cases,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said.
Colson said there have been 18 confirmed deaths, with 15 unvaccinated, two unconfirmed and one fully vaccinated individual.
The health department reports nine confirmed outbreaks. Oregon Health Authority confirmed workplace outbreaks, as of Sept. 9, at Fred Meyer with 30 COVID-19 cases, Tillamook Youth Correctional Facility with 30 cases, Stimson Lumber with 20 cases, Tillamook County Creamery Association with 13 cases, Tillamook Country Smoker with 11 cases, Hampton Lumber Company with six cases, Tillamook County Transportation District with five cases, and Adventist Health with five cases.
“Our public health team continues to perform case investigations and interviewing in determining linkage amongst cases,” Colson said. “Due to influx of cases, our public health team is behind on case investigation but is working hard to get caught up and will continue to update and monitor for outbreaks.”
Masks are required in all indoor public spaces and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. The health department urges all individuals to follow all mask guidance.
“Tillamook County Public Health recommends you take the following precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19: wearing a mask properly over your mouth and nose, keeping 6 feet of distance away from those not in your immediate household, and wash your hands frequently, and if you have the ability to do so, get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Colson said.
The health center launched drive-up testing last week at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“Because of the high demand of testing, it is prioritized for those with symptoms and are close contacts,” Colson said of the testing. “It is not available for testing to pass for surgery, travel, or school sports testing or other purposes like that.”
The health center’s acute care clinic is open Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. Call 503-842-3900 to schedule an appointment. Adventist Health and Rinehart Clinic also offer COVID-19 testing.
As of Sept. 8, a total of 16,213 individuals have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and a total of 14,596 are considered fully vaccinated.
“We have seen an increase in vaccine request,” Colson said. “Pfizer is fully authorized for those 16 years of age and older and marketed under the name Comirnaty.”
All three COVID-19 vaccines are available for drop-ins at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
