As of Thursday, Feb. 4, Tillamook County has a total of 346 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, according to Oregon Health Authority. The Tillamook County Health Department is monitoring 12 individuals currently, the health department reported during a community update Friday, Feb. 5.
Administrator Marlene Putman said Oregon Health Authority’s Warning Week data indicates Tillamook County will remain in the Low Risk category for an additional two weeks.
“If cases arise above 30 over the next two weeks, we would be at risk of moving to a higher risk category, which would be effective on Feb. 12, but we’re keeping the numbers down,” Putman said.
Final risk status and data will be announced Tuesday, Feb. 9.
“Our first dose distribution for vaccines for Group 1A – that includes a defined list of Groups 1-4 – total first doses for that group are 1,744 doses,” Putman said.
This includes first responders, long-term and group living facilities, daytime/outpatient care, all other health care providers and public health settings, and more. Some who had been hesitant in these groups before have now decided to get the vaccine.
The health department hopes to complete doses for public and private schools by the end of the week of Feb. 1. They will work on child care providers and early learning afterwards. The county receives doses in separate allocations for the first and second doses.
Putman said vaccine partners will start with Phase 1B, Group 2, the week of Feb. 8. Eligibility for those 80 years old and older begins Feb. 8. The first vaccine event will take place during the week for those in this group.
The health center has launched an online eligibility form for the COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older to gather information of those interested in being vaccinated. You can fill out the form or, if you cannot access the form, call 503-842-3914. The form is available at https://bit.ly/3tspnxo
Putman said the county will keep getting vaccinations but it will be in small amounts. By filling out the form, the health department will call you when a vaccination site is available. If you have questions, call the health center’s vaccine information line at 503-842-3914.
The health department is still waiting for more information from the state about vaccinations for the general population.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said 261 people are currently hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19 and 764 ventilators are available. Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital has given a total of 989 vaccines, to date. Over 75 percent of the hospital’s medical staff have been vaccinated.
“Eighty percent have actually received their second shot,” Swanson said. “We’re continuing to get people vaccinated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.