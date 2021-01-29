Tillamook County is at 337 confirmed positive cases, as of Thursday, Jan. 28, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Tillamook County Community Health Centers reported during a Tillamook County Leadership call Friday, Jan. 29, that the county had 10 new confirmed positive cases this week.
“We don’t have anyone in Tillamook County that is currently hospitalized for COVID-19,” Administrator Marlene Putman said. “We’re currently monitoring 18 individuals.”
The health center continues to provide COVID-19 testing. If you have symptoms, schedule an appointment to get tested at the health center’s acute clinic at 2111 8th St. in Tillamook. Call 503-842-3900 to make an appointment.
The county’s risk level is Low Risk, effective Jan. 29. The county had previously been at Extreme Risk.
“We can’t let our guard down,” Putman said. “We must continue to be cautious and follow the recommendations for COVID-19 guideline precautions like wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands.”
The health department receives information on the amount of vaccine the county will receive each week. They get the notice on Thursdays and receive the delivery the following week. They distribute doses to vaccine partners Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue.
Currently, the health department has been working with its vaccine partners to vaccinate those in Phase 1A. Those who skipped or missed out on the vaccine and are eligible under Phase 1A are always eligible to receive the vaccine.
As of Jan. 28, 1,179 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in the county, according to the health department. Adventist Health has administered 621 doses, the health department has administered 375 doses with an expected additional 100 expected Jan. 29, Rinehart Clinic has administered 20, and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue has administered 163, as of Jan. 28. Booster shots are also beginning to occur for those who have received the first shot.
Emergency Coordinator Ed Colson said Phase 1A, Group 1 should be finished soon. Vaccine partners are continuing to vaccinate anyone in that group who missed their shot.
“For Groups 3-4, we’re continuing to work on addressing this group through outreach and vaccination scheduling,” Colson said. “Some categories still need to be scheduled within these groups but that is progressing.”
Vaccine partners have begun scheduling vaccines for public and private schools beginning the week of Feb. 1. The state is eligible to start vaccinating those 80 years old and older beginning Feb. 8. Groups 3-5 include those between 65-75 and older and will be scheduled when available.
“The state estimates that Phase 1B will be about 12-15 weeks,” Colson said.
The health department is continuing to develop strategies for their vaccine pod at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds and for larger vaccine events. They are working on scheduling those events for the future.
“Many of the people we have outreached to have accepted the vaccine, very few have not,” Colson said. “As more vaccines are coming online, we’re starting to see the change in people’s acceptance go towards receiving the vaccine.”
The health department reports zero waste of doses of the vaccine. Putman said they are careful to monitor and have a backup list to administer doses if there are any extra.
Visit the Tillamook County Health Center’s website for COVID-19 vaccine updates at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/ or by calling 503-842-3914.
