Tillamook County Health Department reported 43 COVID-19 cases over the last week, from Nov. 7 through Nov. 13.
“Our 14-day case count was 105,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson detailed during a community update Tuesday, Nov. 16. “That’s from the end of October, the 31st, through Nov. 13.”
The month to date case count from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14 is 109. There have been a total of 2,113 cases since March 2020.
“Our COVID-19 related deaths stand still at 42,” Colson said. “That is 35 confirmed not vaccinated, one not having a vaccine record in the Alert database, and six were fully vaccinated.”
Colson said there is one confirmed outbreak in the county and 12 pending investigation. Oregon Health Authority confirmed an outbreak as of Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Tillamook County Creamery Association with 22 cases.
COVID-19 testing is available at the health center’s acute care clinic from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Make an appointment by calling 503-842-3900. Rinehart Clinic and Adventist Health also have testing available.
“For those fully vaccinated in the county, for the total population for Tillamook County who are considered vaccinated is 60.92 percent,” Colson said. “We’re almost to 61 percent, as of Nov. 14.”
Booster vaccines are available in Tillamook County, Colson added. Pfizer and Moderna are recommended six months after completing the two-dose series. Those eligible for Moderna and Pfizer boosters include individuals 65 years and older, people living in a long-term care facility, people 50-64 with underlying medical conditions, and people ages 18-64 with underlying medical conditions or who are at a higher risk of exposure due to where they live or work, such as grocery store employees and health care workers. The Johnson & Johnson boosters are recommended for those two months after receiving their single shot for people 18 and older.
“Individuals eligible for a booster can receive the same or different COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose depending on advice from a health care provider, individual preference, availability or convenience,” Colson said.
The pediatric Pfizer vaccine is authorized for ages 5-11 in Oregon and available in Tillamook County. It is provided at the walk-in clinic, local pharmacies and through health care providers.
“For the rest of the month of November, the health department will be at the fairgrounds at the 4-H dorms to have a walk-in clinic for vaccines,” Colson said. “The flu vaccine, the pneumonia vaccine and all three COVID-19 vaccines are available.”
Vaccines are available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays.
Adventist Health Tillamook, Rinehart Clinic and local pharmacies also have vaccines available.
