Tillamook County Health Department reports 41 COVID-19 cases from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 for the weekend case count, 91 from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 for the 7-day case count, and 118 cases from Dec. 19 through Jan. 1 for the 14-day case count. The total number of cases for December was 256. Administrator Marlene Putman reported during a community update Tuesday, Jan. 4, there was 100 more cases of COVID-19 during the month of December than in October.
Tillamook County has had 49 COVID-related deaths, as of Jan. 4.
“Forty are confirmed not vaccinated, one had no vaccine record and eight are fully vaccinated,” Putman said.
The test positivity rate from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 was 18.7, Putman said. For the previous 7-day period, the rate was at 7.9 percent.
“We do have some active outbreaks, five confirmed and 14 that are pending with investigation,” Putman said. “Right now, we have 19 outbreaks that are under monitoring.”
Oregon Health Authority reported a workplace outbreak as of Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Tillamook County Creamery Association with 12 cases.
The health department continues to provide COVID-19 testing through the 8th Street acute care clinic. Testing will expand beginning the week of Jan. 10 to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is also available at Adventist Health Tillamook and Rinehart Clinic.
“You have some other testing options that are hopefully to become available soon,” Putman said. “Adventist Health will be providing home tests to the public. Stay tuned about their availability. We’re waiting with our public health team whether we’re going to receive those additional testing kits to make them available to the public. Expect to have more information in the coming weeks.”
Isolation guidelines have been updated. For those who test positive, whether vaccinated or not, should isolate for five days if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The five-day quarantine does not apply to health care setting or K-12 schools. People, regardless of vaccination status, with severe to critical illness or who are severely immunocompromised, should isolate for at least 20 days since symptoms began or their first positive test, whichever is earlier, and have been fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications with other symptoms resolving for at least 24 hours.
Putman said one of the most important actions people can do to protect themselves and others is to get fully vaccinated, including receiving a booster shot when eligible. Those eligible for a booster dose include those 18 years and older six months after completion of the Moderna series, those 16 years and older if six months after completion of the Pfizer series, and for those 18 years and older two months after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Vaccine sites are still available throughout Tillamook County. The public health team is continuing to provide vaccines at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
“We do have Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” Putman said. “First, second and third doses and pediatric Pfizer and flu and pneumonia vaccines are available. You can get the pneumonia and flu shots at the same time you receive your COVID-19 vaccine.”
The health department is also providing vaccines through the community health center’s main clinic through appointments. Adventist Health is providing vaccines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at the Tillamook Medical Plaza and Women’s and Family Health across the street from the hospital. Pacific City also has vaccines at their Adventist Health clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rinehart Clinic has vaccines weekly by appointment.
“Vaccines are still available through your local pharmacy: Safeway, Fred Meyer and Tillamook Pharmacy,” Putman said.
