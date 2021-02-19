Tillamook County Health Department reported seven new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases this week, as of Friday morning, Feb. 19. The health department is monitoring 19 people.
“We didn’t have any hospitalizations this week,” Administrator Marlene Putman said during a Tillamook County Leadership update Feb. 19.
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports 358 confirmed positive cases overall for Tillamook County, as of Thursday, Feb. 18.
Putman said Tillamook County is likely to remain in Lower Risk. County risk level adjustments will be announced Tuesday, Feb. 23, and in effect Friday, Feb. 26.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said the vaccine process continues to follow OHA’s vaccine plan. Vaccine providers are working to vaccinate those in Phase 1B. To date, 3,369 vaccines have been administered in the county since December.
“We encourage all eligible under Phase 1A, as well as Groups 1-5 of Phase 1B to utilize the online enrollment form,” Colson said. “That’s available on our website in English or Spanish.”
Those eligible for a vaccine are encouraged to utilize on the online enrollment form. Those eligible include Phase 1A and those in Groups 1-4 in Phase 1B, which include child care providers and those 65 and older. For those completed enrollments, they are automatically put on a list to be contacted when vaccine doses are available.
The public health team is scheduling around 300-350 doses per week, Colson said. They hope to increase it to 600 vaccines per week.
“The demand for the vaccine continues to grow each week,” Colson said. “We want to ensure each eligible age group gets a priority two-week period before adding in that new eligibility age group.”
When a provider from the health department or a vaccine partner calls you, they will always identify themselves and the organization they are working for. They will not ask for payment information over the phone.
Colson said outreach efforts would continue with vaccine partners to reach those eligible groups. Safeway and Tillamook Pharmacy are now able to schedule vaccines online for those eligible. You can find more information about scheduling an appointment with Safeway at https://bit.ly/3k3Z5NH
Tillamook County Health Department’s eligibility forms can be found at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
If you need help filling out the enrollment form, call the vaccine line at 503-842-3914 or email tcchc@co.tillamook.or.us.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said 1,274 vaccines have been delivered. As of Friday, Feb. 19, 82 percent of medical staff have been vaccinated.
