Dear Tillamook County Community:
We are pleased to announce that Tillamook County Community Health Center has received a limited supply of COVID-19 quick antigen home tests kits that will be distributed across all areas of the county at no cost. These COVID-19 home test kits were made available to our agency to increase access to COVID-19 testing for populations and groups of people that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
Tillamook County’s equity plan can be found on Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 page at https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19 under “county equity plans.”
The COVID-19 home test kits will be available for pickup at the following locations and days:
Central County
• Monday, January 31, 2022, starting at 11am: Tillamook County Fairgrounds Convention Center, 4603 3rd St, Tillamook, OR 97141.
• Monday, January 31, 2022, starting at 1:30pm: The Red Barn at Tillamook County Creamery Association, 4165 Hwy 101 N, Tillamook, OR 97141 (enter from Latimer Rd. not Highway 101).
South County
• Tuesday, February 01, 2022, starting at 11am: Nestucca Rural Fire District Hebo Fire Station 87, 30710 Highway 101 S, Cloverdale, OR 97112.
• Tuesday, February 01, 2022, starting at 1:30pm: South Tillamook County Library, 6200 Camp St, Pacific City, OR 97135.
North County
• Friday, February 04, 2022, starting at 11am: Saint Catherines Episcopal Church, 36335 Hwy 101 N, Nehalem, OR 97131.
• Friday, February 04, 2022, at 1:30pm: Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce, 103 S 1st St, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136.
Due to the limited supply, a set number of test kits will be provided at each location, and once the supply is out, staff who will be in a Tillamook County Community Health Center SUV with signs for the pick-up, will leave the location. Only one test kit containing two tests will be provided per person at the pick-up locations.
