Economic Development Council of Tillamook County, in partnership with the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, announced Wednesday, Dec. 9, the availability of grants to small businesses, defined as those with 100 or fewer employees, that have been adversely affected by economic conditions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant is restricted to Tillamook County businesses and 501(c)(3) non-profits which were either prohibited from operating as directed by Executive Orders 20-12 or 20-65, or businesses that can demonstrate a one-month decline in sales of 25% or more, between March 1 and Nov. 30, as compared against the same period of time in 2019.
Grant opens at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, and the deadline for completing the application is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 202. The application is available at www.edctc.com.
Businesses must be registered with the Oregon Secretary of State to do business in Oregon if required by Oregon law and must be current on federal, state or local taxes. Businesses can use the proceeds for any business-related operating expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding amounts range from $5,000 to $50,000 depending on the number of employees; funding levels are subject to change based on the number of eligible applications received. For detailed information on the grant including the full list of eligibility requirements, restrictions, and to apply please visit www.edctc.com.
Tillamook County Commissioners want business owners to know that “We are acutely aware that small businesses have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns. Many of our hospitality businesses are headed into a lean COVID winter, wondering whether their businesses will survive. We hope this grant program helps in this time of great need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.