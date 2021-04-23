Tillamook County remains in ‘High Risk,’ effective Friday, April 23, through Thursday, May 6. Tillamook County Health Department is currently monitoring 24 people.
“Half of Oregon counties are also at High Risk,” Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said during a community update April 23. “We’re keeping an eye on it closely. We have seen a slight decrease in our COVID-19 cases in Tillamook County.”
Putman said people should continue to wear face masks, wash hands frequently and keep 6 feet of distance from those not in your household. If you choose to get vaccinated, do so soon, she added.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said there are 283 COVID-19 hospitalizations across Oregon, as of April 23. In Region 1 hospitals – Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties – there are 50 adult ICU beds available.
“One person is currently hospitalized,” Putman said of Tillamook County residents. “There were two this week but one currently hospitalized.”
For vaccines, 964 primary doses were provided this week, Putman said, with 10,932 people having received at least one dose of the vaccine, as of Thursday, April 22, and 27 percent of residents have received both doses and are considered fully vaccinated.
“All Oregonians aged 16 and older who would like a vaccine can schedule an appointment,” Putman said. “We have plenty of appointments available in Tillamook County.”
Pfizer, the only vaccine authorized for those younger than 18 years old, is not yet available in Tillamook County. The health department is working with vaccine partners, Adventist Health and the school districts to make Pfizer available for those 16 and older soon.
The shot will be given in your shoulder, so you may want to wear short sleeves, Putman said. You will receive a vaccination card for your second dose.
“You’re not required to show identification or give your social security number at the site,” Putman said. “If you have health insurance, you may be asked to fill it out on a scheduling tool like ours.”
Putman said health insurances may be billed a fee for the administration of the vaccine, but this will not impact copays or deductibles on your health insurance. Some sites may ask to see your social security card for Medicare purposes as well but you do not have to show it.
You can call the health center’s COVID-19 line to schedule an appointment for same-day COVID-19 testing at 503-842-3900.
Schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
