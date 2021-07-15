Tillamook County Health Department reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, July 14, 11 COVID-19 cases from July 9 through July 11 and 22 cases from July 6 through July 12.
“We’re seeing an increase in the number of cases,” Administrator Marlene Putman said.
These cases include one vaccinated person. The other cases were unvaccinated individuals. The health center’s public health team has been performing case investigation.
Putman said a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at Denny’s in Tillamook. Oregon Health Authority defines an outbreak as five or more people testing positive for COVID-19. Putman said things are under control with staff and reaching out to individuals.
“We’ve had 705 positive cases, four deaths and 31 hospitalizations,” Putman said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine presents a small risk of Guillian-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological condition, Putman added. Approximately 100 suspected cases of the syndrome were reported among the more than 12 million people who have received the vaccine. The cases of the syndrome were mainly reported two weeks after the vaccine was administered and mostly in men.
“It’s a very rare condition,” Putman said. “If you do have concerns about it, talk to your physician. We can also at vaccine sites, share information about the vaccine.”
There is no county level data available on the delta variant. As of July 3, in region 1 – Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties – there have been 14 cases of the variant.
“With the lifting of restrictions, we’ll see an uptick in spread but also in respiratory illnesses, such as influenza,” Putman said.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said the 70 percent vaccine rate goal for at least one dose was reached July 2. As of July 14, Tillamook County is over the county’s 65 percent goal, at 65.7 percent. For the months of July and August, vaccines are offered at the health center’s 8th Street Annex on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at the health center by calling 503-842-3914. If you have COVID-like symptoms, call your health care provider or the health center at 503-842-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.