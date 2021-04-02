Tillamook County Health Department reported Friday, April 2, 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for March 26 – April 1, with 34 of those being positive and three presumptive. The health department is monitoring over 50 cases.
Administrator Marlene Putman said during a community update April 2 that a person from Tillamook County is currently hospitalized outside of the area.
“We’re keeping an eye on that Warning Week data,” Putman said. “Earlier this week reported that the county was nearing the High Risk category. Looking at those positive cases for the period of March 21 through April 1, we have 57 cases.”
The county is at risk of moving to High Risk with the 57 cases but data for Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3, will determine the risk level, Putman added. The announcement of the risk level will be available Tuesday, April 6, and effective Friday, April 9.
“Please keep using precautions,” Putman said. “Wear a mask and keep 6 feet of distance when gathering with people outside of your household; limit those gatherings to no more than eight people.”
To schedule a no-cost COVID-19 test, call the health center’s COVID-19 line at 503-842-3900.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said across Oregon, 155 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. In Region 1 – which includes Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties – have 64 adult ICU beds available.
“We have plenty of PPE,” Swanson said.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said weekly vaccine distribution was 745 primary doses, 425 booster doses. A total of 7,620 Tillamook County residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 3,629 residents are fully vaccinated.
“These data totals are as of March 30 due to an issue on Alert, which is the state’s vaccine reporting site,” Colson said. “The data wasn't accessible at this time for yesterday.”
Vaccine partners are keeping a close eye on appointments and continue to hold vaccine clinics weekly, Colson added. Many users of the new online scheduling tool have reported how easy the tool is.
“You must currently be eligible to book an appointment,” Colson said. “A part of the registration does ask this question.”
If you are unable to utilize the online scheduling tool, call the health center’s vaccine line at 503-842-3914. People are able to schedule vaccines up to three weeks out.
Phase 1B, Group 7 will be eligible for the vaccine Monday, April 5. This includes frontline workers as defined by CDC. Frontline workers include a long list of people, including those who work in food service, grocery stores and retail stores, colleges, U.S. Postal Service, and more.
For a complete list of what is defined as a frontline worker, visit https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
The online scheduling tool can be found on the website above by clicking the GetMyVaccine button.
