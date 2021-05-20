Tillamook County Health Department reported during a community update Tuesday, May 18, 41 COVID-19 cases from April 28 through May 8. Tillamook County remains in Moderate Risk.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said under the new vaccine goals, once the state’s goal of 70 percent of age eligible residents, 16 and older, receiving at least one dose of the vaccine are met, risk level capacity limits will be removed statewide. The state anticipates reaching this goal by the end of June. If a county reaches 65 percent of residents having received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the county may move to the lower risk category.
Oregon is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance for fully vaccinated people, Colson added.
“The guidance recommends that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance except when required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations including local businesses and workplace guidance,” Colson said. “The CDC does still say that schools, hospitals, health care clinics, correctional facilities, long term care facilities and when using public transportation are all exceptions to the new guidance as well.”
Oregon Health Authority states those fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask in most indoor settings, where vaccination status is checked. Businesses and employers can determine their own mask use policies, with proof of vaccination in place.
“Cases are starting to decrease in Tillamook,” Colson said. “The weekly data from Tuesday, May 11, through the 17th showed eight new COVID-19 cases, 21 cases in contacts in monitoring, and zero currently hospitalized.”
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson reported 342 hospitalizations across Oregon, as of May 18. A total of 773 ventilators are available in the state.
Colson said there are plenty of appointments available to receive a vaccine. As of May 18, 59 percent of age eligible residents have received one dose and 46.5 percent are considered fully vaccinated.
Vaccines are free, Colson added. You can book an appointment online at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
or call for assistance at 503-842-3914.
Call to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at 503-842-3900.
