Tillamook County Health Department reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Aug. 25, 361 positive COVID-19 cases in a two-week period, and a record high for Tillamook County. The previous record high was 103 cases in a two-week period in late December through early January.
“In a seven day period between Aug. 15 and 21, we had 180 cases,” Administrator Marlene Putman said. “Our weekend case count was 49.”
Administrator Marlene Putman said the county has had 11 confirmed deaths, with one pending confirmation that the health department learned of Tuesday, Aug. 24.
“These individuals, nine of them were unvaccinated and two of them with no vaccine record, which we under our current protocol, presume to be unvaccinated,” Putman said.
The health department on Aug. 24 reported five new COVID-19 related deaths in the county, with an increase in deaths over the last several days. Tillamook County's seventh COVID-19 associated death is a 49-year-old man from Tillamook County who died on Aug. 18. Tillamook County's eighth COVID-19 associated death is an 80-year-old man from Tillamook County who died on Aug. 21. Tillamook County's ninth COVID-19 associated death is a 67-year-old man from Tillamook County who died on Aug. 22. Tillamook County's 10th COVID-19 associated death is a 31-year-old woman from Tillamook County who died on Aug. 22. Tillamook County's 11th COVID-19 associated death is a 93-year-old man from Tillamook County who died on Aug. 23.
The health department is monitoring 14 active outbreaks, eight of which are pending. Oregon Health Authority reported as of Aug. 25 outbreaks at Fred Meyer with 19 cases, Stimson Lumber with 18 cases, Tillamook Youth Correctional Facility with 17 cases, Tillamook County Creamery Association with 10 cases, and Tillamook Country Smoker with six cases.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Aug. 24 new statewide outdoor mask requirements. Effective Friday, Aug. 27, masks will be required in most public outdoor settings, including large outdoor events, where physical distancing is not possible, regardless of vaccination status. The health department asks the public to adhere to the guidelines.
Even with the mask mandates, the health department is encouraging events and gatherings to be postponed or cancelled. If you are unvaccinated and these events are going on, you should not be there, Putman said. If you must go, wear a mask, even in outdoor settings.
“Both the health center, Adventist Health, and Rinehart Clinic are really busy trying to get people tested,” Putman said. “Testing supplies are a concern for all of us.
“The priority populations for testing, because of limited supply, and because of the overload on staff, are those that are experiencing symptoms or people who are close contacts to a positive case,” Putman said. “If you’re traveling, if you don’t have symptoms, and you need it for some other type of activity, it’s going to be really difficult to get them locally.”
People can check out different drive thru sites in the valley, Putman added. Many airports also have associated testing sites.
Appointments through the health center are available at the health center’s 8th Street annex, located at 2111 8th St., as well as their mobile clinic, located at St. John’s United Church-Christ in Tillamook. Call 503-842-3900 to make an appointment.
“Adventist Health Urgent Care is also providing testing,” Putman said. “There’s a wait but they will get to you. They have limited supply.”
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said 15,353 Tillamook County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, as of Aug. 21. A total of 14,236 residents are considered fully vaccinated.
“COVID-19 vaccines are the best tool in protecting yourself and those you love against COVID-19 and slowing the spread,” Colson said. “We have seen a tremendous increase in vaccine request since Aug. 1.”
The Food and Drug Administration approved Monday, Aug. 23, the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 years of age and older. The vaccine continues to be available under emergency use for those 12 to 15 years old, Colson added.
A third dose of Pfizer or Moderna is available for those who have moderately to severely compromised immune systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend third doses for any other population at this time. Talk to your medical provider to see if a third dose is appropriate for you.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine through the health center, call 503-842-3914.
“In order to accommodate more people, starting Sept. 9, our public health vaccine clinic will be moved back to the fairgrounds for drop-ins and walk-ins on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Colson said. “No appointments required.”
