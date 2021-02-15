A couple drowned Thursday, Feb. 11, in the ocean outside Netarts Bay when their boat flipped and capsized during an outgoing tide. Neither was wearing a personal flotation device.￼
Crews from the Netarts-Oceanside Fire District, Tillamook Ambulance, Tillamook County Sheriffs Office, Oregon State Police and the US Coast Guard were alerted Feb. 11 by Tillamook County Dispatch at approximately 3 p.m. of a capsized boat with two people in the water in Netarts Bay. The outgoing tide quickly pulled them to the ocean where the crews from Netarts Oceanside Fire District and the USCG feverishly searched for them on watercraft and a helicopter.
According to Netarts-Oceanside Fire District, the individuals were found approximately a mile from shore, unresponsive and brought in separately to responders on shore, who then transferred the male and female to awaiting ambulances.￼ The victims were transported to Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital where attempts were made to revive them. Sadly neither person was able to be revived.
The Netarts Oceanside Fire District wants to remind everyone, when boating in the bay, pay attention to the tides and always wear a personal floatation device.￼ Our sincerest condolences to all those involved.￼
