The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners held an emergency press conference Thursday, Sept. 10, to discuss updates regarding the ongoing fire situation in Tillamook County.
Sheriff Jim Horton said he took a tour of the Pike Road area earlier in the morning. The Pike Fire has damaged one small garage.
“I would imagine there is significant smoke damage within the homes,” Horton said. “All the homes up there are intact and fire crews did an excellent job protecting the properties.”
Local fire crews have been focusing on the structures. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is focusing on fire suppression. The fire is at 175 acres, Horton said. There is currently no estimate on containment.
“Just about every local fire agency was involved,” Horton said.
Tillamook Fire District and ODF are still on scene; other agencies have left.
Two additional fires took place Wednesday, Sept. 9. Horton said the Wilson River Fire was less than an acre in size. The Long Prairie Road Fire was extinguished quickly as well. Fire crews responded immediately to both fires.
Two Nestucca, two Nehalem and one Rockaway Beach unit are assisting in Lincoln County.
“We are hearing some reports that people are starting to return to their homes in the evacuation area,” Horton said. “I want to remind the public that they need to remain out of those areas until they get the all clear from the sheriff’s office or local fire district.”
Horton said there is a possibility of deploying a drone to assess the damage of the Pike Road Fire. Crews have saved every home on Pike Road. Local logging companies have offered volunteers to help with the fires.
Incident command continues to operate. If you have an emergency, call 911. If you are looking for information and have general questions, keep an eye on the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“We are set up at the fairgrounds,” Commissioner David Yamamoto said. “As a backup, we have available the YMCA here in Tillamook, and as a backup to the backup, we’ve been in conversation with Misty Wharton of Nestucca Valley School District and she is willing to open up all her school buildings to house evacuees if that becomes necessary. We should be ready for more evacuees from Lincoln City.”
Yamamoto said Tillamook County has stepped up to do what needs to be done. Food has been donated to the fairgrounds. Horton said they have received so many donations, but if people want to donate, nonperishable snacks and bottled water would be best.
“We’re trying to feed our crews and law enforcement officers as much as we can and we couldn’t have done it without the community,” Horton said.
