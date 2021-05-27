Tillamook County Health Department relayed during a community update Tuesday, May 25, 18 COVID-19 cases from the last evaluation period, Sunday, May 9, through Saturday, May 22. The county shifts to Lower Risk, effective Thursday, May 27, to Thursday, June 3.
Oregon has new vaccination rate goals in place that will have an effect on risk level movement. Administrator Marlene Putman said statewide, the goal is to reach 70 percent of those age eligible to receive at least one dose of the vaccine. The state is currently at 64 percent, as of May 24. When the state reaches the 70 percent goal, risk levels will end.
Tillamook County is looking to reach the county goal of 65 percent, Putman added. Tillamook County is at 60.2 percent, as of May 25.
“When counties reach that, they can move to and remain in that Lower Risk category,” Putman said. “Counties moved as early as May 21. We’re not there yet.”
Businesses – not including health care facilities, schools, long term care facilities or when using public transportation – are provided with a choice to verify vaccination history in order to relax mandates for fully vaccinated people or can choose to keep with the mask mandate for everyone, Putman added.
“If they’re choosing to relax the mask mandates for fully vaccinated people, there’s some requirements that have to be met,” Putman said.
These requirements include having a policy for checking for proof of vaccination status for individuals, requesting proof of vaccination status from each individual, and reviewing each individual’s proof of vaccination before entry into those facilities. If you are fully vaccinated and wish to continue to wear a mask, you may do so, even if the business does not require it.
“People are still getting sick with COVID-19,” Putman said. “If you’re feeling ill, stay home, reach out to your provider, give us a call if you have questions. Testing is available at no cost.”
Putman said from Tuesday, May 18, to Monday, May 24, there were five new COVID-19 cases in the county. The health department is currently monitoring 12 people. Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday, May 27, a 77-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on April 24 and died on April 28 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
The health center’s emergency preparedness coordinator, Ed Colson mentioned a recent announcement of the chance to win the lottery. The state will pick 42 winners: One person in the state will win $1 million, one person in each county will receive $10,000 and five 12 to 17 year olds will receive $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships.
The Oregon Lottery and Oregon Health Authority will pick winners June 28. All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine by June 27 are entered to win, Colson said.
As of May 25, 13,342 Tillamook County residents have received one dose, which is 60.2 percent of the population, and 50.9 percent of the age eligible population are considered fully vaccinated.
Call to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at 503-842-3900.
Sign up for a vaccine appointment at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
