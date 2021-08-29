In response to the dangerous COVID-19 surge in our community, and in our workforce, where currently 19 employees are out due to COVID-19 illness or exposure, the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners passed board order 21-046 making all county offices other than Tillamook County Community Health Centers and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office open by appointment only effective at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The order also instructs employees to telework to the greatest extent possible.
These decisions were made to keep county employees safe and to ensure continuity of essential county services in the coming weeks. The public is requested to call for appointments with county offices in the courthouse, the department of community development, the surveyor’s office, public works and solid waste. The Tillamook County Library will return to express service and curbside service. These changes will be reviewed weekly by the commissioners.
Please find the weekly COVID-19 report available on Tillamook County Community Health Centers website or Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.