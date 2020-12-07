The Tillamook County Community Health Centers on Friday, Dec. 4, reported 25 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the county. There are 50 cases being monitored, which include 25 active cases and 25 close contacts.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson reported during the county’s community update meeting Friday, Dec. 4, for Oregon’s hospitality for Region 1, which includes Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties, 53 adult ICU beds are available.
“We currently have cumulative positive and presumptive cases totally 149,” Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said during the meeting. “We have total confirmed cases of 129 and 20 presumptive.”
Putman said the county has 50 cases the health center is currently monitoring. The total number of positive cases for November was 61, compared to the total in October: 24. Three people are currently hospitalized. There have been no COVID-19 deaths in the county at this time.
“We recognize that the most common symptoms is fever, cough, tiredness, and loss of taste or smell – a change in loss of taste or smell,” Putman said. “Serious symptoms require medical treatment. Those include shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of mobility or confusion, and chest pain.”
Based on the recent case increases in Tillamook County, the county’s risk level has moved from low to moderate risk. The positivity rate over the last 14 days was 5-8 percent.
Ed Colson, a representative for the health center, said the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) website has a vaccination plan. The two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, have yet to be approved by the FDA.
The Pfizer vaccine is expected to ship sometime in mid-December, Colson added. The expected distribution plan is to begin with health care workers and long-term care facilities.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Dec. 4 said 35,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected Dec. 15, followed by 70,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 22. A second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine is expected Dec. 22, with 40,950 doses. Oregon anticipates having 147,000 first doses of both vaccines in December and expects an additional 87,000 of Pfizer’s and 31,000 Moderna’s vaccine Dec. 29 to provide a second dose to patients who received the first dose. These numbers are subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.