County leadership discussed at a community meeting Friday, Aug. 21, COVID-19 testing, cases in the county, and tourism in the county. As of Aug. 21, there are 32 confirmed cases and four presumptive cases in the county.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said every in-patient gets tested for COVID-19. They also minimize the number of people in the building to keep everyone safe by restricting the number of visitors.
“We have one new positive case,” Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said. “That brings our total to 36 cases; 32 are confirmed and 4 are presumptive.”
Two out of 36 of those cases are currently active and in isolation. 34 out of 36 of those cases are closed.
As of Thursday, Aug. 20, there has been one new COVID-19 related hospitalization. There have been 2,367 negative tests and no deaths in the county.
Rinehart Clinic continues to screen all patients who come in for an appointment. Tillamook Family Counseling Center continues to provide behavioral health services virtually and by phone. The mobile crisis team continues to serve the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Gordon McCraw, incident command, said KN95 masks are still available for small businesses. They are giving away about 10,000 masks total to the community. Businesses can go to the website to place their order:
https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/2d4a55d1aa1f4178a456597c2f4e619b
“Small Business Relief Funds are available through the Economic Development Council,” Jennifer Purcell, north coast region coordinator for the governor’s office. “Folks can get additional information there.”
Jennifer Purcell, north coast region coordinator for the governor’s office, said every other week, outdoor recreation leaders meet with state parks, Oregon Department of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management to coordinate strategize and messaging for the influx of visitors to the coast.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said the county is working on issues with visitors and there is shoulder signage at Oswald West State Park. As a team, the county and partners approached the increase of visitors from a safety standpoint. Travel Oregon has started a campaign to educate visitors on how to behave when they come here.
Bell said the county is not ready for the volume of tourists coming in and they are doing everything they can to mitigate the impact of tourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.