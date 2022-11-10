The Tillamook County Clerk’s office released the final unofficial election results on Thursday, revealing that election day voters broke strong for Republicans in partisan elections and that election night results had held in most local races.
The biggest surprise from the final unofficial tally was that the race for Tillamook’s 5th Council Ward between Dean Crist and Nick Torres looks to be headed for a runoff with both candidates having garnered 125 votes.
A new Oregon voting law means that ballots have until next Tuesday to arrive, so there may be slight changes in the count by the time of the certification of the results.
Clerks have until December 3, 27 days after the election to submit official results to the Secretary of State.
Tillamook Clerk Tassi O’Neil said that she hopes to have the count completed by December 1.
Look for a full rundown of election results in next week’s Headlight Herald.
