May 16, 2023 - Special Election
April 2023
25 Voter registration deadline (Registration cards postmarked April 25, 2023 are valid)
26 First Day ballots will be mailed and Dropsites Open
May 2023
5 Certification Test of the Ballot Counting Machine
11 Last day to mail ballots
16 Election Day
June 2023
12 Last day to certify election results
The Elections office in the Tillamook County Courthouse will be open on Election Day 7:00am-8:00pm.
Ballot Dropsites
SOUTH
Cloverdale Drop Box -
34370 Hwy. 101 South 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Cloverdale, OR 97112 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.
Pacific City Drop Box - Kiawanda Community Center
34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Pacific City, OR 97135 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.
CENTRAL
Tillamook County Clerk’s Office 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mon. - Fri.
Tillamook County Courthouse 5/15/2023
201 Laurel Avenue 5/16/2023 Tue. 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Tillamook, OR 97141
Tillamook County Courthouse 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Outside: North set of stairs 5/16/2023 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
201 Laurel Avenue
Tillamook, OR 97141
Tillamook City Drive-Up Drop Box
NW Corner of 3rd & Laurel 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Tillamook, OR 97141 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.
Tillamook City – Library Main Branch 4/26/2023 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
1716 3rd Street 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.
Tillamook, OR 97141
NORTH
Bay City - City Hall Drop Box
5525 B Street 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Bay City, OR 97107 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.
Garibaldi - City Hall Drop Box
107 6th Street 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Garibaldi, OR 97118 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.
Rockaway Beach - City Hall Drop Box
276 Hwy. 101 South 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Rockaway Beach, OR 97136 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.
Manzanita - City Hall Drop Box
543 Laneda Avenue 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Manzanita, OR 97130 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.
