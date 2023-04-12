Election
Photo: Metro Creative

May 16, 2023 - Special Election

April 2023

25 Voter registration deadline (Registration cards postmarked April 25, 2023 are valid)

26 First Day ballots will be mailed and Dropsites Open

May 2023

5 Certification Test of the Ballot Counting Machine

11 Last day to mail ballots

16 Election Day

June 2023

12 Last day to certify election results

The Elections office in the Tillamook County Courthouse will be open on Election Day 7:00am-8:00pm.

Ballot Dropsites

SOUTH

Cloverdale Drop Box -

34370 Hwy. 101 South 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Cloverdale, OR 97112 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.

Pacific City Drop Box - Kiawanda Community Center

34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Pacific City, OR 97135 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.

CENTRAL

Tillamook County Clerk’s Office 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mon. - Fri.

Tillamook County Courthouse 5/15/2023

201 Laurel Avenue 5/16/2023 Tue. 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tillamook, OR 97141

Tillamook County Courthouse 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Outside: North set of stairs 5/16/2023 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

201 Laurel Avenue

Tillamook, OR 97141

Tillamook City Drive-Up Drop Box

NW Corner of 3rd & Laurel 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Tillamook, OR 97141 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.

Tillamook City – Library Main Branch 4/26/2023 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

1716 3rd Street 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.

Tillamook, OR 97141

NORTH

Bay City - City Hall Drop Box

5525 B Street 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Bay City, OR 97107 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.

Garibaldi - City Hall Drop Box

107 6th Street 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Garibaldi, OR 97118 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.

Rockaway Beach - City Hall Drop Box

276 Hwy. 101 South 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Rockaway Beach, OR 97136 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.

Manzanita - City Hall Drop Box

543 Laneda Avenue 4/26/2023 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Manzanita, OR 97130 5/16/2023 until 8:00 p.m.

