The Tillamook County Fire Defense Board in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Forestry will allow burning in burn barrels and open debris pile burning on Oct. 15. This was changed from the original date of Oct. 1 due to the continued dry weather forecasted well into next week. The rainfall received from last week was not enough to open burning county wide.
In Tillamook County, for the general public, burning permits are required. For residents that live within a city fire department district or rural fire protection district, they will need to contact their local fire department for burn permit requirements. In the remainder of Tillamook County, the Oregon Department of Forestry issues burning permits.
There is no fee for the burn permit, but an on-site inspection with the landowner is performed prior to issuing a permit. Information about burning permits and how to obtain a permit for Tillamook District is available by calling the Oregon Department of Forestry at 503-815-7056 (24 hour line), or you may contact your local fire department.
The ban does not include permitted campfires and campfires in designated sites. Campfires on the beach must be at least 50 feet away from vegetation, and any driftwood concentrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.