Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 51F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 51F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.