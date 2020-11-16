Tillamook County Community Health Centers reports that as of noon Friday, Nov. 13, there are eight new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to a total of 83 confirmed positive cases. There are currently 12 active cases and 21 contacts, so there are 33 individuals being monitored. There is one new presumptive case.
As of Nov. 13, the county is at 95 total cases, with the 83 confirmed positive and 12 total presumptive cases. One person is currently hospitalized. According to Oregon Health Authority, 3,963 negative tests have been completed for Tillamook County.
There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
“Public health is still not releasing specific information on zip codes in our area or sharing areas of the county where we identify positive cases to protect privacy [and] confidentiality,” Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said in a county leadership meeting Nov. 13. “We know that in our small community, it can be pretty easy for folks to identify or incorrectly identify people that may have COVID-19.”
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said in the meeting that the hospital’s personal protective equipment is in good supply. Adventist Health’s Region One hospital – which includes the Tillamook, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah and more– ICU bed capacity is down to 15 beds, with 13 in Portland and two in Tillamook. The region’s bed capacity is getting full with flu season and COVID-19.
“We’ll continue to monitor that,” Swanson said.
Commissioner David Yamamoto asked during the meeting if it was possible the Tillamook hospital could get transfers from other areas for COVID-19 care. Swanson said it was unlikely Tillamook would be sent a COVID-19 patient.
“It’s really unlikely that that’s going to happen,” Swanson said. “They’re working in Portland to open up some bed capacity to help resolve that.”
