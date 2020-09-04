As of Friday, Sept. 4, Tillamook County has 36 positive confirmed cases. Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw announced the two new cases at a sheriff’s candidate forum Thursday, Sept. 3.
“Effective today, we’re two higher on the COVID cases,” McCraw said in the meeting. “Two more people were reported today.”
According to Oregon Health Authority (OHA), the county has 40 confirmed and presumptive positive cases, zero deaths and 2,685 people who have tested negative for COVID-19, as of Sept. 4.
As of Aug. 29, Oregon’s cumulative positivity rate is 4.6 percent of people tested, OHA reported. This is lower than the national average of 9 percent.
“A declining positive rate shows that Oregonians’ efforts to use face coverings, physically distance, and avoid gatherings is helping to slow the spread of COVID-19,” OHA’s weekly report stated on Aug. 31.
As of Sep. 4, there are 27,601 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon, 475 deaths and 26,268 positive tests. The number of people who have been tested in Oregon is 575,596.
