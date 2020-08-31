As of Wednesday, Aug. 26, Tillamook County Community Health Centers (TCCHC) reports two new confirmed positive cases, which brings the county to 34 positive confirmed cases. The county also has four presumptive cases, bringing total confirmed and presumptive cases to 38, according to Oregon Health Authority.
One of the new positive cases was confirmed Aug. 24 and is an individual aged 50-59. The other individual who tested positive is also aged 50-59. Case investigation, contact tracing and follow up are ongoing.
According to TCCHC, there is one individual in the county who is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related illness. There have been 2,556 total tests completed, with 2,522 negative tests. There are currently three active cases in isolation or quarantine and 35 closed cases.
There have been zero COVID-19 related deaths in Tillamook County, TCCHC reported.
According to Oregon Health Authority (OHA), the age group most affected by the virus remains those aged 20-29, although the elderly remain the hardest hit age group. COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates increase with age.
“About two-thirds of cases reported contact with a confirmed case, most commonly from someone in their household,” OHA stated in their weekly report on Aug. 26.
With Labor Day weekend approaching, OHA reminds Oregonians that the safest way to celebrate is to avoid groups and gatherings, to stay home and to follow face covering guidance outside the home.
“Past holiday weekends have led to outbreaks in Oregon among people celebrating in unsafe ways and led to an uptick in cases,” the OHA sated in their daily report Monday, Aug. 31.
