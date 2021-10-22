Tillamook County Health Department reported Wednesday, Oct. 20, 16 COVID-19 cases for the weekend case count from Oct. 15-17, 36 cases for the 7-day case count, 61 cases for the 14-day case count from Oct. 3-16, and 69 cases month to date, from Oct. 1-17. The health department reports a total of 1,949 cases since March 2020.
“For the 14-day case count, there was 61 from Oct. 3 to Oct. 16,” Shelby Porter, public health representative for the health center, stated during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Oct. 20.
The health department reported Thursday, Oct. 21, three additional deaths from September, that recently became available in the system. The county’s death toll is now at 32.
Tillamook County’s 30th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Tillamook County who died on Sept. 01 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying health conditions. Tillamook County’s 31st COVID-19 related death is a 80-year-old man from Tillamook County who died on Sept. 10 at his private residence. He had underlying health conditions. Tillamook County’s 32nd COVID-19 related death is a 38-year-old man from Tillamook County who died on Sept. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.
Porter said there are four confirmed outbreaks in Tillamook County, eight pending investigation and 12 under monitoring. Oregon Health Authority confirmed outbreaks as of Oct. 20, at Tillamook County Creamery Association with 21 cases and Adventist Health with a total of 24 cases.
There is safe treatment available in Tillamook County, Porter added. This is monoclonal antibody therapy.
“These treatments do require a provider referral after a positive test,” Porter said. “The treatment is given through a one-time IV infusion, currently at Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital.”
COVID-19 testing is available through the health center at their acute care clinic, located at 2111 8th St., from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required. Call 503-842-3900 to make an appointment.
“This is for individuals who are sick or have a close contact to someone who did test positive,” Porter said.
The health department recommends individuals continue to follow the precautions: wear your mask properly over your mouth and nose, keep six feet of distance from those you do not live with or not in your immediate household, wash your hands frequently, and make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible if you are 12 years old or older and not yet vaccinated.
Regarding vaccines, for the 16 and older population, 77.14 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 77.01 percent are considered fully vaccinated, Porter said. For the total population, 63.87 percent have received at least one dose and 59.62 percent are considered fully vaccinated.
On Oct. 21, CDC’s advisory panel recommended booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those who have already completed their vaccine series. The committee recommended the use of booster doses for both vaccines for those 18 and older for six months after a Moderna primary vaccination series and two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccination series for those eligible.
The Pfizer vaccine is now available for those who completed their dose series at least six months ago and are 65 years or older, ages 18 or older with underlying health conditions, or ages 18 or older and have a job that puts you in high risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The committee also considered a mix and match approach to booster doses. This would mean people eligible to receive any of the three booster doses could use any vaccine as their booster dose.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, including Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada, will assess the recommendations next. The group met Oct. 21 and should make its recommendation in one to two days. OHA would then issue guidance regarding the administration of booster shots in Oregon.
Vaccine clinics are available at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays. No appointments are required. Flu and pneumonia vaccines are also available. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered in the same day.
