The three candidates for Oregon Governor, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will face off in a debate in the race to become Oregon's next governor.
The candidates will appear live at a forum at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
The forum is hosted by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association (ONPA) and its members and can be viewed live on all Country Media websites for free. Questions will come from editors of newspapers across Oregon. This live stream is only available on ONPA member sites, which all of Country Media news papers are members.
The debate will be livestreamed on Country Media’s websites beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, July 29.
Country Media's Websites:
https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/
https://www.northcoastcitizen.com/
https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/
