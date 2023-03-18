On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m. a 3rd party directional boring contractor drilled into a 12” ductile iron water main located at the intersection of 11th Street and Pacific Avenue. This resulted in a massive water leak that caused localized flooding and the closure of 11th Street from Pacific Avenue to Laurel Avenue.
The City of Tillamook Public Works Department was able to perform a temporary repair to restore pressure to the affected customers in the area. Unfortunately, due to the type and location of the damage done by the directional boring company, the repair necessitates hiring a specialized contractor with the capability to perform this kind of onsite repair.
As the City works to mitigate the damages done, it will require 11th Street from the intersection of Pacific Avenue to Laurel Avenue to remain closed to through traffic until further notice.
Unfortunately, the damage sustained to the City’s water main line resulted in potential contamination entering the water system in that area. Accordingly, the City worked with the State Health Authority and County Health Department to issue a boil water notice to the affected customers in that area.
The City has also been working with all customers in the affected area to provide adequate water to meet both sanitary and potable (drinking) water needs. Once the repair is completed, required water tests will be conducted to ensure that the water meets the Oregon State Health Authority standards for safe drinking water. After the water is safe again, the City will notify all affected customers and lift the boil water notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.