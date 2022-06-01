To the Community of Tillamook
Construction has begun on the Tillamook High School Athletic Complex. This includes expansion and replacement of the track, replacement of turf and lighting for the football and soccer field, and more.
To ensure the safety of our construction crews and our community, we must close the track and field to all public use immediately. Please feel free to use the Junior High/East School walking path.
We will notify the community when we are able to reopen the facility. We apologize for the inconvenience, and appreciate your understanding. We look forward to sharing a beautiful new complex in the fall.
