Are you concerned about natural hazards like flooding, wildfire or landslides? Tillamook County and local Fire Districts are working to develop mitigation strategies to reduce risk from the most critical natural hazards we face. You can share your thoughts and learn more at this public open house.
July 11th - Garibaldi Fire and Rescue Where: at 107 6th St, Garibaldi When: July 11, 2022 from 6pm-8pm
July 12th - Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue District Where: 36375 HWY 101 N., Nehalem When: July 12, 2022 from 6pm-8pm
July 20th -Nestucca Rural Fire & Rescue Station 87 Where: Hebo When: July 20, 2022 from 6pm-8pm
Please plan on attending the open house in the area you live. Your input is highly sought after.
