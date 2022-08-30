In the Tillamook County Community Update held August 23, commissioners heard reports about overall COVID-19 numbers provided by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
According to COVID-19 OHA data collected since January of 2020, Tillamook County has had an accumulative total of 4,588 reported COVID-19 cases with 71 of those cases resulting in deaths (2% died).
For reference, Tillamook County has a total population of approximately 27,628 people.
Statewide, there has been an accumulative total of 872,287 reported COVID-19 cases and 8,254 deaths. 84.8% of Oregonians aged 18+ have been vaccinated at least once for COVID-19 and 47.8% have been boosted.
Remain diligent in following your local health center’s guidelines and recommendations to protect yourself and loved ones from getting sick.
Please find the weekly COVID-19 report available on Tillamook County Community Health Centers website or Facebook page, and the latest news release here: https://tillamookchc.org/tillamook-county-12th-covid-death.
