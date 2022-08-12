The Tillamook County Fair is half over, but there is still two full days of fair fun.

Friday’s Fair celebrates Merchant’s Day. The courtyard has a full schedule of entertainment beginning at 10 a.m.

At 1 p.m. the horse races begin so get there early to hit the daily-double. Pig-N-Ford races start at 5:30 p.m. sharp. At 8 p.m. Ryan Hurd takes the stage at the Main Grandstand. And of course there is plenty of food vendors cooking up your favorite fair food all day long. And don’t forget to check out the vendors this year or get some ice cream the the Tillamook Creamery booth. Stop by the Headlight Herald booth to enjoy savings on your subscription and spin the wheel for a chance at added prizes. There is something for everyone at the Tillamook County Fair.

