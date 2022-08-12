The Tillamook County Fair is half over, but there is still two full days of fair fun.
Friday’s Fair celebrates Merchant’s Day. The courtyard has a full schedule of entertainment beginning at 10 a.m.
At 1 p.m. the horse races begin so get there early to hit the daily-double. Pig-N-Ford races start at 5:30 p.m. sharp. At 8 p.m. Ryan Hurd takes the stage at the Main Grandstand. And of course there is plenty of food vendors cooking up your favorite fair food all day long. And don’t forget to check out the vendors this year or get some ice cream the the Tillamook Creamery booth. Stop by the Headlight Herald booth to enjoy savings on your subscription and spin the wheel for a chance at added prizes. There is something for everyone at the Tillamook County Fair.
View the online version of our 2022 Tillamook County Fair Guide here!
The Tillamook County Fair is finally here and it all happens Aug. 10 - 13 this week. With a…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.