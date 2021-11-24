An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Delores Amelia Hunter, died the morning of Nov. 24. Hunter was incarcerated at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility (CCCF) and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
Hunter entered DOC custody on Nov. 3, 2016, from Tillamook County with an earliest release date of April 28, 2022. Hunter was 59 years old.
DOC takes all in-custody deaths seriously. The agency is responsible for the care and custody of 12,000 individuals who are incarcerated in 13 institutions across the state. While crime information is public record, DOC elects to disclose only upon request out of respect for any family or victims.
CCCF is a multi-custody prison located in Wilsonville accommodating 1,260 adults in custody. The prison has cell and dormitory housing, work programs, skills training, treatment programs, health services, religious services, physical plant, a central records unit, and administrative areas. CCCF participates in prison industries with Oregon Corrections Enterprises, including a contact center, auto CAD, and document scanning. In addition, CCCF houses the state’s intake center, which provides intake and evaluation of all individuals committed to state custody by the courts.
The intake center houses approximately 400 adults in custody. CCCF’s minimum facility opened in 2001, and the medium facility opened in 2002.
