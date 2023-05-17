The first set of unofficial elections results for the May special elections have been released, with several races still too close to call.
Not in doubt is the fate of the proposed bond for the Nehalem Bay Health District’s new health clinic and pharmacy, which was on track to pass by a wide margin, receiving 70% of votes tallied.
The $10.25 million bond will be used in conjunction with federal funding to build a $12.2 million health center and pharmacy in Wheeler, complete a $2.3 million upgrade to the district’s senior care facility and demolish the Old Wheeler Hospital to make way for workforce housing.
The closest race of the night was for Tillamook School Board Position 1, where challenger Danell Boggs held a 5-vote lead over incumbent Matt Petty after the initial vote count. Justin Aufdermauer was poised to win his election against Heidi Rieger with 58% of the vote and secure a full term after his appointment earlier this year. Incumbents Kris Lachenmeier and Kurt Mizee looked ready to retain their seats, having received 59% and 55% of the votes counted in their races, respectively.
In elections for the Neah-Kah-Nie School Board, Marisa Bayouth-Real was on track to unseat Landon Myers, having received 55% of the vote, Michele Aeder held a large lead in the race to keep her seat against a challenge from Katie Wilkinson, and in a crowded race for Zone 7’s seat, Joseph Carr looked to have secured the victory with a 44% plurality of the vote in the four-way race.
Races for two of Nestucca Valley School District’s seats were still in the balance following the initial results release. Zachary Best had received 37 more votes than Russ Sanders in the race for position 4, while Wally Nelson had garnered just 20 more than Sherry Hartford for position 2. Greg Woods had received 55% of the vote in his race against incumbent Diane Boisa, while Joseph Boyd was on pace to retain his position, having received 42% of the vote in a three-way race.
Three incumbent members of the board of Tillamook Bay Community College looked set to hold off challenges, with Mary Jones having received 61% of the vote against Jonathan Whittles, Betsy McMahon having received 73% against Teah Laviolette and Mary Faith Bell receiving 60% in a race against Loten Hooley.
Tillamook County Transportation District’s board will return to full strength in July, following an extended period with two empty board seats. Marni Johnston and Jonathan Bean ran unopposed for two positions, while Jim Heffernan had received 69% of the vote in a race against Laviolette, and Thomas Fiorelli had received 60% in his bid against Mary Leverette.
In two races for seats on the board of the North County Recreation District, Erin Laskey-Wilson looked poised to beat Constance Shimek, having received 59% of the vote, while Mary Gallagher was on track to defeat Laviolette with 84% of votes cast.
Marc Johnson was on track to defeat Laviolette in a race for a seat on the board of the Nehalem Bay Health District having received 85% of the vote. Shelley Dickson had received 55% of votes cast in the race for a Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District board position against Dwaine McClintock.
As of 8 p.m. on election night, ballots had been received from 6,602 voters, accounting for 31.22% of registered voters in the county. The county clerk’s office still had 463 outstanding ballots to tally in their possession, and mailed ballots are allowed seven days after election day to arrive.
The county clerk will release updated results on Thursday, May 18, at 5 p.m. and results must be certified and submitted to the secretary of state’s office by June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.